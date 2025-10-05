McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

