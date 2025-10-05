Legacy Trust Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Legacy Trust decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.3% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $292.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.30. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

