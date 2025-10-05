Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

