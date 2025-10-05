Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VHT stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

