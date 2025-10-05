BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $331.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.59. The stock has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

