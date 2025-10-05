BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

