Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $840.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $734.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

