Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading 37.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) rose 37.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 6,201,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average daily volume of 487,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$35.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

