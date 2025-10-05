Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

