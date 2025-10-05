Noble Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

