Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

