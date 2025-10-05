Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $856,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

