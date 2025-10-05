Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

Accenture stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

