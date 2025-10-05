Integrated Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Integrated Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.97 and a 200 day moving average of $424.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

