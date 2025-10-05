Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

