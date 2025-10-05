Insider Selling: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $531,855.00 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.53, for a total value of $550,192.50.

On Friday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50.

On Monday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $545,377.50.

On Friday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total transaction of $548,797.50.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $467,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

