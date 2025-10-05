MBL Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after acquiring an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

