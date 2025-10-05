Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ameriflex Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.3%

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

