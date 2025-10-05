Financial Contrast: ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netflix and ITV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $39.00 billion 12.57 $8.71 billion $23.47 49.14 ITV $4.46 billion 0.88 $521.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than ITV.

Netflix has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 24.58% 42.50% 19.42% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Netflix and ITV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 3 9 24 1 2.62 ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75

Netflix presently has a consensus target price of $1,335.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than ITV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netflix beats ITV on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

