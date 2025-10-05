Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

