Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.