MGO Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

