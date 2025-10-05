Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 661 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

