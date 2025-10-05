Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $56,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

