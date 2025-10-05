Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,613 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

