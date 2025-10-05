Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 123,350.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

