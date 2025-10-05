Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

