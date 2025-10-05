Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $38,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 139,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

