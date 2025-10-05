Tandem Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Tandem Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cvfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.