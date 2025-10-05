USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,303,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,418,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,999,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,999,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.24.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

