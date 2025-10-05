Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $76.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 12.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $76,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,322,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

