Amgen Inc. $AMGN is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $246,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 37.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $297.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

