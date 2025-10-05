Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a PE ratio of 576.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

