Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

