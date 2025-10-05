Apexium Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 111 Capital boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.