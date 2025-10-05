Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average of $160.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

