Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Holdings Raised by Innovative Wealth Building LLC

Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.1% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $762.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

