Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

