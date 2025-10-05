Orca Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Orca Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

