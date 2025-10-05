Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Elevate Capital Advisors LLC

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day moving average of $555.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $618.42.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
