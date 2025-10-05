Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $95,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $762.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

