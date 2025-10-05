Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.5%

NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

