iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWD stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $206.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

