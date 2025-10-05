Sutton Place Investors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

