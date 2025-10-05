Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stock Holdings Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,094,000 after buying an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after buying an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after buying an additional 1,166,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,975,000 after buying an additional 1,097,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.