Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

AMGN stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.17. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

