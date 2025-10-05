Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 889 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Olistico Wealth LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.76 and its 200 day moving average is $282.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

