Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

