Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Innovative Wealth Building LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

