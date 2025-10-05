Innovative Wealth Building LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Innovative Wealth Building LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after acquiring an additional 583,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

